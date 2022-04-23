Rosie on the House: This week’s most popular DIY topics

To carve out a home for themselves. They nest in cavities that they create with their beaks. They prefer to create those cavities in dead or dying trees, but if there aren’t any around, they’ll use your home as a substitute.

To find bugs. Well-seasoned wood is not usually infested with insects, so woodpeckers drill into new houses, for about the first two years after a home is built, in search of dinner. It’s illegal to kill a woodpecker without a federal permit, and you can’t get a permit until you try every non-lethal scare tactic in the book.

Here are some ways to try to scare away the noisy birds:

Mount small magnifying mirrors, like the ones you use in the bathroom to apply makeup, flat on the house, magnifying side up, where you notice the damage.

Install mobiles that look like hawks. Place ones that are around 22 inches from wing to wing and 11 inches long. You can make them yourself from cardboard, plywood, or Styrofoam. Paint them dark and hang them with fishline from the eave near the damage.

Attach lightweight objects such as aluminum pie tins or pinwheels to plastic strips along the side of the house that the woodpecker likes.

Fly balloons painted with crazy eyes around your house. Bird control companies sell them.

Mix up a solution of cayenne pepper and water into a paste-like consistency and brush it onto the surface where the birds are active. When they get a beak full of pepper, they will find another home.

A recent caller said they had recorded a woodpecker drumming. The next time he went at it they played back the recording. Never did it again.

Spray bottle or water gun kept by the door — spray them every time they start. Good at least for a little extra sleep.