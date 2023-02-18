Spring cleaning — for some, a consistent ritual. For others, it may be a consistent afterthought. Either way, it is a real thing, and we present you this week with a collection of cleaning tasks most people usually don’t perform. Although it’s not yet spring, especially considering that we have woken up this week to rain and snow all over the state, now is the time to plan for the annual ritual.

Usual spring cleaning most likely consists of getting rid of months of clutter. A top-to-bottom cleaning effort of your home might include looking through your closets, the corners in the garage, and even the bookcase. These tasks might be done with the windows open, inspiring us with the warm fresh air of spring.

Traditional tasks often include washing doors and trim, window sills, window coverings (along with the blinds or drapes), and even the windows themselves — inside and out, of course. This cleaning fever can also extend to dusting and vacuuming the furniture and lampshades. Hear the rallying cry, “if it doesn’t move on its own, clean it!”

While subscribing to the above, we have some cleaning tasks to add to your list that you might not think about. These are things that should be cleaned more than once a year. Let’s take a look.

The laundry room

Dryer Vents: Don’t just clean the lint tray. Include the duct that extends to the outside. The lint that gets past the trap can build up, affecting maximum performance and even becoming a fire hazard. While you have the dryer out (to get to the vent), move the washing machine and clean out the dust and debris that has collected underneath, conjuring up one of life’s ongoing mysteries, “how did that get there?”

The kitchen

Refrigerator: Now here is another appliance we don’t regularly move and look under or behind. “Yikes!” is the cry often heard when we do look into those untraveled spaces. Unplug the refrigerator and disconnect the water supply before you move it away from the wall. After cleaning the floor and wall behind the refrigerator, turn your attention to the inside. Shelves, racks and freezer bins are all on the cleaning list. Look in the back of the refrigerator at the coils. Don’t skip the chance to vacuum and wipe them down carefully with a damp cloth. This will help the appliance work more efficiently.

Kitchen drawers and cabinets: Emptying drawers and cabinets afford a rare opportunity to go where we rarely tread. Wiping out accumulated dust and wayward bugs will keep dishes and utensils cleaner. Don’t leave out the junk drawer. This “bad boy” often is the leader in the home clutter category. This would be a good time to check out adding drawer organizers.

Exhaust hood: The screens over the stove is usually removable and need to be cleaned regularly. If they are dishwasher safe, that is a great way to get them clean. Look behind the screened area as well. That part of the hood could probably use a thorough wipe, too.

Disposal splash guard: Here’s an item some of us didn’t even know was a thing. This rubber device at the sink drain opening prevents water from splashing back up when the disposal is running. You may have to remove the garbage disposal, but you can likely clean it well enough in place. Always unplug the disposal before you do any work there.

Other appliances: This Rosie on the House blog offers helpful tips for cleaning and maintaining your appliances: tucne.ws/1mmh.

Miscellaneous

Ceiling fans: Cleaning the top side of the blades should be done more frequently than every spring. Start with a vacuum if it has a hose, then wipe with a damp cloth. Be sure to get the edges and the motor housing. This is also a good opportunity to clean the light cover and check the bulbs if it is a fan/ light package.

Garage: As noted above, the garage is a place you may want to declutter. However, there is another often-overlooked maintenance task you may want to include: lubricating the door springs. A silicon aerosol can be sprayed directly on the springs. Put down a drop cloth and protect the door, though. No harm will come from overspray, just some minor discoloration.

Outside air unit: This could be a roof or ground-mounted system. If on a roof, it is best to hire a professional, Arizona Registrar of Contractors licensed HVAC contractor. They are skilled at climbing and walking on rooftops. In any case, the goal is to blow off the dust accumulated on the coils and fans. Use a compressor or a leaf blower if you have one. If not, your local hardware store usually carries cans of compressed air which should work just fine.

This list should give you a good head start for spring cleaning tasks you may not have thought of. By no stretch of anyone’s imagination is this a comprehensive list. Do you have items that should be included? If so, email your ideas to info@rosieonthehouse.com.