Rosie on the House: Top home improvement topics, part 1

As is the tradition, at the end of each year, we look back on the topics that were of the most interest to our listeners and readers. This year we are changing it up to the top topics I found most interesting this year. Let’s start with my top one through five topics.

1. Can I remove that wall?

Often times, homeowners who own a ranch style home that has not been renovated want to update their home to create bigger spaces and better views to the outdoors. The conversation often starts with, “Can I remove that wall to update my home and make a bigger living space?”

Rosie’s answer is, “yes, with a good engineer and a big enough budget, you can get rid of any load bearing wall.”

Ranch style homes were originally introduced in 1930 in California after World War II. Rosie says, “we built a ton of them here in Arizona in the ’60s and ’70s. When you walk in the front door you are greeted with the family room and living room usually divided by a wall creating two medium size spaces. For homeowners who are looking for larger, airy rooms with more light, removing that wall is a great way to update a home.”

Read more at tucne.ws/1m76.

2. Short-term rentals

Short-term rentals are the rage these days. They have become a driving force in our housing market.

The vacation rental market has exploded onto the real estate scene over the last several years. According to apartments.com, there are over 5,237 short-term rentals in Phoenix alone, and Tucson lists 1,138 as of Oct. 24.

If you are thinking about jumping into the vacation rental market, here is what you will need to know before you post your property for rent.

What is a short-term rental?

The short-term rental, also known as a vacation rental, is usually a single-family home or apartment that is rented out for less than 30 days, though there is no hard number of days. Some are rented for more than a month, especially during the winter visitor season.

The homes are usually located in an area that supports tourism and have nearby attractions. If your property fits the bill, hold on, there are a few things you should know before turning your property into a short-term rental.

What would be expected of me, the landlord?

The landlord, which is you, will need to take several issues into account.

Check the market your property is located in. How many short-term rentals are there, and what are they charging?

Read More at tucne.ws/1m75.

3. Buying a flipped house

The property may not be how it appears in the listing photos

In the market for a new-to-you home? Are you scouring listings and running from property to property hoping to find the right one? Have you noticed that some look amazing in the listing’s photos and then when visiting find that looks can be deceiving? Home sale listings are kind of like dating profiles — what is presented online isn’t always reality.

The real estate market across the country is loaded with investors who are buying and flipping houses for a profit. Just watch HGTV and you will find at least 17 shows about flipping houses. While the updates may look great, they may only be cosmetic to attract buyers.

What is a flipped house?

A flipped house means that a real estate investor or group of investors bought a house with the intention to increase its value through updates and repairs before selling it for a higher price, thus making a profit.

CoreLogic says the share of home sales going to investors, large and small, climbed steadily during the pandemic, rising from around 14% in the spring of 2020 to a peak of 26.9% last October.

Read more at tucne.ws/1m77.

4. Pruning made easy

Pruning trees in Arizona, particularly in desert areas, is a little like remodeling your house. It’s complicated and takes some planning, and you don’t know if you will like the finished product until the job is done.

According to ISA certified arborist John Eisenhower, homeowners can be confused about whether trees need to be trimmed or cut, crowned or rounded or whatever. That’s why they often end up with trees that look scalped or strange once the job is done; and, sometimes the so-called pruning can endanger a tree’s health.

John Eisenhower, owner of Integrity Tree Service of Phoenix, is a regular guest on the “Rosie on the House” Saturday morning radio program.

You can find five suggested basics homeowners may want to remember when pruning or hiring someone else to prune trees at tucne.ws/1m78.

5. Security door features

This is the time of year when temperatures are still cool enough in the evening that you can leave doors and windows open in your house. But if you simply open a door, you could be dealing with flies, moths, mosquitoes — and possibly even unwanted human visitors.

The solution is to install a high quality security door. You may call this a screen door, but unlike screen doors, a security door offers extra protection when you’re at home and when you’re not.

So, what features make a door into a true security door? We talked to First Impression Ironworks of Gilbert, Tucson and Scottsdale and came up with seven features you might want to have when buying one of these doors:

Look for strong materials: Make sure the door and its framing are built of high-quality, thick-gauge steel — not aluminum. Some security doors use aluminum and various alloys that are too lightweight and flimsy. A crook with a crowbar can quickly pry open one of those doors. Steel provides more strength to keep out intruders and will wear well over the years.

Read more at tucne.ws/1m7a.

Tune in next week for the remaining top 10 topics.