For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 8-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson and from 9-11 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley.