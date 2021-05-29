Rosie on the House: Understanding the remodeling process

Build a budget

So, what happens to your estimate if, by the time the project is done, the costs have risen? Will those costs be passed on to you? That is going to depend on some factors. If you’ve just received a rough budget estimate from a contractor and are not in a construction agreement with them, then yes, your costs are going to go up. If you’re in a contract, then the answer is maybe. A standard construction agreement is going to include wording that addresses the ability of the contractor to pass along material cost increases to the customer. Some contractors will absorb minor material cost increases without passing the cost along to the customer. However, large increases cannot typically be absorbed in the budget and the contractor may ask their client to cover the increased material costs.