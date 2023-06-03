Question: What is the latest trend in bathtubs and showers?

Answer: Trends in bath and kitchen design are ever-evolving. If it’s time to refresh those spaces in your home, consider these updated designs.

An old trend that has seen new popularity is the free-standing tub. There are many variations in this well-loved tub. Some replicate an old-time tub and tub filler (the faucet), and others trend toward modern designs that offer a sleeker vibe in the bathroom. The hardware, or faucets and drains, is primarily trending toward a brushed nickel look. However, matte black is appearing more frequently.

Showers tend to be the large, walk-in style, replacing the old tub and shower combination. The days of the 36” x 36” shower stalls are over. New showers tend to be three times that size. The showerheads have changed to include a traditional handheld showerhead and also a rain showerhead. The rain showerhead simulates rain by being directly above your head in the shower. Body spray nozzles deliver water horizontally and are also being included with more frequency.

Shower walls are trending to a large tile design with fewer and smaller grout joints. The current trendy tile is typically 24” x 48”. Tile designs are all over the board, from simulating colorful stone to a more muted monochrome that leans toward a sleeker look. A bonus of using fewer and tighter grout joints is that it makes cleaning easier. The shower enclosure is typically frameless clear glass, though some prefer a frosted or rain glass look. The glass surround includes a glass door, sometimes on hinges, though the trend toward barn door style is becoming more popular.

Also popular is the curbless or zero entry that eliminates both a tripping hazard and moves us closer to a universal design concept.

Q: I’d like to update my bathroom and kitchen cabinets. What style is popular now?

A: Cabinetry in the bath, including storage and the vanity, is trending along with the design of kitchen cabinets. The Shaker-style cabinet is quite popular. These days, the color that is the most common is white. Though the bathrooms and kitchen can utilize similar cabinet styles and counter materials, that doesn’t have to be the case.

Kitchen trends pair the painted cabinet with a shaker-style door quite often. Cabinet quality is very important. The drawers should have dovetail-style side connections. A soft-close type of hardware for both doors and drawers is a nice feature.

As for hardware, matte black is challenged by a honey or champagne gold color which makes an elegant statement.

While you are at it, install a new backsplash. Tile is the most common choice for this practical and decorative part of the kitchen. There are literally hundreds upon hundreds of color and style choices. The plethora of color choices gives kitchens a unique “wow!” factor.

In addition, the trend in kitchen flooring is darker. Porcelain tile that mimics wood planking is quite popular and provides a pleasant contrast to the lighter cabinets and countertops.

Q: Which type of countertop is trending now, granite or quartz?

A: The quartz top is trending more prominently than granite. Quartz is easier to maintain than granite, which must be sealed every so often. A honey or champagne gold hardware is nicely complemented by a light-colored quartz countertop. The consistency of color in the quartz is why most folks choose that combination.

Q: What advice do you have for hiring a contractor to my update my kitchen and bathroom?

A: Be sure to select a contractor that is licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC), bonded, and insured.

When looking at a kitchen and bath remodeling company, selecting a company that has in-house design services is a plus. Today, 3D design capabilities are common. The drawings produced can really help you understand what your new project will look like. Additionally, if the company does most of the construction tasks in-house, that is an even bigger plus.

That isn’t all, though. Read the reviews on a potential company’s website. The number and character of the reviews posted will tell you something about the company’s culture. That is the key to selecting a company that will be strong when delivering your project.