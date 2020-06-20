Rosie on the House: Using shade systems to cool down your home

Question: What is the biggest challenge in keeping homes cool in the summer?
Answer: The biggest challenge is heat gain. During times of extreme heat, the home and its surfaces do not have a chance to shed their heat gain before the sun rises again. When the day starts and the surfaces of the house are still warm from the day before, it puts extra strain on the cooling unit of your home.
Q: What can a homeowner do about heat gain?
A: Start with shade. Shade will lower the temperature of the surfaces and the ambient temperature of the air by 15 or 20 degrees. You can use an infrared laser thermometer to determine the temps of the surfaces at your house.
Here are some examples of the difference shade can make from a recent day at Rosie’s house when the temp was 110:
• A west facing wall in full exposure to the sun: 150 degrees
- That same wall with the same orientation but under the shade of a patio: 104 degrees
- The concrete tile floor of a west facing patio: 123 degrees
- The same concrete tile floor behind a pulldown shade screen: 96 degrees
- The tiff lawn in the back yard: 100 degrees
- The same lawn under the shade of Oleanders: 88 degrees
Creating shade can be as simple as strategically planting a tree on the south or west side of the home to reduce the amount of energy it takes to cool your house down.
Homeowners should consider the mature size of the tree you choose before planting. Plant far enough from the home that the roots won’t interfere with the foundation. Also, branches overhanging the roof can cause damage to the roof as well as provide a highway for critters to get on the house and into the attic.
Caution: Shade sails have become very popular. Rosie cautions that they are not a DIY project and should be designed by a licensed structural engineer. If they are bolted to a fascia, they can rip the entire fascia off the house in the event of high winds. If poles are used to support a sail, they require massive footings to keep them from being pulled out of the ground in high winds.
Consider sun screens. Another effective way to reduce heat gain is by installing sunscreens on your home.
