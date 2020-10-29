Rosie on the House: Using the right anchor is the key to mounting objects on drywall

Question: How do I locate studs so I can hang things on my walls?
Answer: Wall studs are generally a 2x4 beneath the drywall and are part of the wall’s frame. Most structures have vertical studs spaced 16 inches apart, though some run horizontally.
Locate studs using electrical outlets and light switches as a guide. Standard outlets and switches attach to studs. Remove the outlet or cover switch to confirm there’s a vertical, wooden beam behind it. Once the stud is located, measure outward, marking off every 16 or 24 inches based on the spacing between studs.
Sometimes a stud can be located by knocking on the wall. A dense, muffled knock indicates a stud. A hollow sound indicates there’s not a stud in that spot.
You can also use a stud finder. A basic, residential finder cost between $10 and $55.
Caution: Before hammering or drilling into the wall, be sure that electric and plumbing lines are not behind the drywall.
Q: How do I hang art and shelves if there aren’t enough studs in the wall?
A: Because drywall by itself will not hold a lot of weight, you will need to look at options such as these:
- Screw-in drywall anchors — They look like plastic hollow screws and are designed to lodge directly into drywall like a one-way valve. The anchor slides into the wall, then a hook deploys. It can’t be pulled out. This is especially important if you’re hanging a heavy object.
- Expanding plastic sleeves — Intended for lightweight and medium-weight items such as heavy picture frames, bulletin boards, lightweight framed mirrors and shelving, and wall-mounted mirrors. These anchors have wings that spread out to help keep it and the object in place. It should fit snugly into the hole you drill, though you might need to tap it with a hammer to get it into the wall. Expanding plastic sleeves are best for securing objects to the drywall.
- Picture frame hangers and nails — Picture frame hangers and nails work in two different ways. The nails drive into drywall and plaster walls at an angle, which allows them to use the wall surface as leverage and support. These are perfect for hanging items up to about 20 pounds. If you have a heavier object, use a flat-mounted hook and anchor. There are kits available that include a variety of hooks, nails, picture hangers, and wire in different sizes.
- Tap-in expanding anchors — Best for loads less than 10 pounds, tap the pointed end and flat shank into the wall until it’s flush. Then expand the anchor by driving a No. 6 screw into the hole.
- Toggle bolts — These work for heavy loads and can be difficult to install because they require a larger hole, proper insertion, and careful screwing to expand the toggle and bring it flush to the inside of your drywall. Drill a hole large enough for both the screw and toggle to fit into the drywall. Fit the item you want to anchor over the bolt, insert the toggle, and tighten. This will anchor the toggle to the inside of the drywall, creating a very sturdy place to hang heavy loads.
- Anchor wire/monkey hooks — Anchor wire, or “monkey hooks,” are curved pieces of metal that look similar to the hook on a dry-cleaning hanger. A single hook can hold up to 50 pounds. It is very sharp and pointed at one end. On the other end is a divot, which is where the picture is placed. These work well for mirrors or artwork hung with a wire that runs across the back of the framed item. To use an anchor wire, press the sharp end into the wall at a downward angle and thread the wire through until it imbeds itself into the drywall. Then turn the hook up and push down until it completely wedges in. Once situated, hang the object.
- Nails — Hang lighter artwork with nails. Use a hammer to tap the nail into the wall.
- Adhesive strip or hooks — A great option if you want to avoid making holes in the walls because they stick to the wall without damaging the paint (providing you follow the instructions properly.) Adhesive strips also stick to the art for even more security. They come in various sizes and use different glue strengths. Make sure to check the packaging before purchasing to ensure a sturdy hang.
- Screws — Some pieces need more holding power than what nails or adhesive strips provide. They are better for hanging large, heavy pictures. When hanging a picture between studs, use a hollow-wall anchor, such as a toggle bolt, molly bolt, or spiral anchor. A spiral anchor is the easiest to install: Simply drive it into the wall with a screwdriver, then drive a screw into the anchor. Some spiral anchors come with special picture-hanging hooks.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!