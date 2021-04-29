Rosie on the House: Watch out for symptoms of stem wall failure

Question: While doing yard work, I noticed bits of crumbled concrete next to my house’s foundation. Is it a big deal?

Answer: Yes, it can be if not remedied. The part of the house's foundation that you see is the stem wall, and it's an integral part of the building’s structure. Bob Brown, owner of Arizona Foundation Solutions and a Rosie-Certified Partner, tells us why.

First, it is important to understand what a stem wall is. There are three basic foundation types:

Basement foundations

Crawlspace foundations

Concrete slab foundations

Stem walls are a part of the slab foundation system. A building's stem wall attaches the walls of the home to the foundation. Stem walls are often composed of concrete and rebar. Given enough time and the right conditions, many stem walls will fail regardless of how well they were constructed. Variables such as moisture (either from the weather or landscape) may cause oxidization of the rebar contained within the home's stem wall.

Symptoms of stem wall failure may include cracking (vertical and horizontal), concrete crumbling at the stem wall, concrete spalling (flaking) at the stem wall, and erosion.