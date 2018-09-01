For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. Romero, an Arizona homebuilding and remodeling expert for 29 years, is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio program, heard locally from 8-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson and from 9-11 a.m. on KGVY (1080-AM) and (100.7-FM) in Green Valley. Call 888-767-4348.