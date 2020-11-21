Rosie on the House: What you need to know about antimicrobial film

Question: I recently heard about a disinfectant called “bio film.” What is that?
Answer: With the outbreak of COVID-19, we are hearing about more disinfectant options than before. Rosie-certified partner Hospitality Bio Cleaners, or HBC, tells us that as an alternative to chemical sprays and wipes, antimicrobial surfaces are in high demand. An antimicrobial surface contains an antimicrobial agent that inhibits the ability of microorganisms to grow on the surface of a material. This is where bio film comes in.
For example, HBC’s Bio D’Fender Antimicrobial Film is a technically sophisticated and high-quality film that provides effective and long-lasting protection for homes and public places, particularly where there is a lot of foot traffic.
PVC vinyl is similar to what you see on vehicle wraps and commonly used in clear laminating films. It is durable and resists the fading effect of UV light. This cast PVC laminate can be cut into any size or shape needed to shield solid non-porous surfaces.
Q: Can I use bio film to disinfect in my home?
A: While the most common and most important use of antimicrobial coatings has been in the health-care setting for sterilization of medical devices to prevent hospital-associated infections, it is now available to homeowners and businesses who are looking for alternative and effective ways to protect their families and customers against the spread of bacteria and pathogens, especially during cold and flu season.
In the home, antimicrobial film can be used on:
- Countertops
- Plumbing fixtures, sinks, tubs, showers, and toilets
- Hardwood surfaces
- Appliances
- Doorknobs and handles
- Phones
- Remotes
- Gaming consoles
- Computers, keyboards, and accessories
- TVs and tablets
- Handrails
- Light switches
And so much more.
Q: How does antimicrobial film work?
A: Antimicrobial films are a coating that has a chemical compound which is toxic to microorganisms.
The innovation in antimicrobial surfaces is the discovery that silver is a naturally antimicrobial material that has intrinsic properties to destroy a wide range of microorganisms. Because silver ions have been shown to react with the thiol group in enzymes and inactivate them, leading to cell death, Bio D’Fender Antimicrobial Film is manufactured with silver ions injected into the sheet itself, not just on the surface.
Their protective shield coverings can help prevent cross-contamination without the use of harsh chemicals that can harm people and pets. Developed with a permanent solvent-based acrylic adhesive, this antimicrobial film has the durability to stick to nearly any surface. Its active microorganism killing ability will not diminish in effectiveness when cleaned for up to three years.
When used properly, the film maintains its 24/7 killing efficacy when it is either exposed to moderate levels of humidity or simply wiped down with a damp microfiber cloth allowing the silver ions to be released from the exposed top layer of the laminate. When pathogens land on the film, their metabolism is interrupted and therefore decays from inside, ending their ability to regenerate or multiply.
According to research from Markets and Markets, antimicrobial films are projected to become a requirement in all types of high-traffic buildings in the coming years. Academic environments, offices, and health-care institutions will have more surfaces coated with antimicrobial agents as well as indoor air-conditioning and HVAC systems.
Keeping your home free of viruses and bacteria is key to maintaining your health and that of your family, pets and guests.
Note: No tests were carried out by HBC or the manufacturer with regards to viruses or their subfamilies (coronavirus, SARS, COVID-19, etc.). Unlike common bacteria, the handling of viruses is highly regulated by law. Rosie on the House is therefore unable to prove the effectiveness of the BioDefense technology on viruses and in particular COVID-19.
