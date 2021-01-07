Rosie on the House: What you need to know as a first-time homebuyer in Arizona

Question: We are new to Arizona from the Midwest and we are thinking of buying a home. What advice do you have for us as we search for a suitable home?
Answer: First, consider our climate. Our beautiful Arizona climate, with 299 days of sunshine a year, is a big part of the reason people move here. However, it is important for homebuyers to know that the sun is not a friend to Arizona homes. The constant exposure to the UV rays of the sun causes a lot of wear and tear on a home. When the intermittent rain and monsoons do arrive, the sun damage to roofs, siding, and exposed wood are often discovered.
Keeping your home affordably cool during our long hot summers is also a big part of the challenge of the Arizona homeownership experience. The home you buy and the maintenance you provide will help deliver a positive and comfortable experience.
Q: The areas we are considering are mostly established homes. What tips do you have for choosing homes that tolerate Arizona’s climate well?
A: There are some homes that demand more maintenance than others. Let’s look at several common choices.
• Territorial homes — Unique to the southwest, these homes are attractive to many people. These homes are characterized by wood framed stucco, flat roofs with a parapet and wood accents (vigas, latillas and headers are common). Buyers need to be aware that territorial homes require lots of care. Flat roofs require diligent maintenance and the more wood that is exposed to the elements, the more maintenance there will be. Check out the article "How to give your territorial style home some TLC" at tucne.ws/territorial.
• Ranch-style homes — Typically, ranch style homes require less maintenance than territorial style homes. Ranch style homes are generally characterized by a single story, sloped roof and a 2-foot to 3-foot overhang all the way around the perimeter of the home. This overhang helps protect the rest of the home from UV rays. Check out article "Don’t slop Italian dressing on a ranch house" at tucne.ws/ranchhome.
• Masonry homes — A masonry home is the best choice for low maintenance. No matter the style of home you choose, if it is made of concrete block it will require less maintenance, be longer lasting and more easily insulated.
• Flipped and remodeled homes — Generally, it is a good idea to buy a home in as close to original condition as possible. If the home has been flipped or remodeled spend some time at the city’s building department. You will want a home with changes that were done with a permit in compliance with the city code. If a contractor performed the work, his name will be listed on the permit. Check that they are a licensed and bonded contractor (roc.az.gov).
Q: What other considerations should we make?
A: Here are some things to watch for as they can make a big difference in your everyday living experience.
• Windows really matter — A well-made window is essential to energy efficiency and will help to ensure that you are not air conditioning the outdoors (a very expensive practice). If windows are used in conjunction with tinting, screens, and shades they will also help protect the interior furnishings of your home from UV damage. Check out the article "Pane in the glass" at tucne.ws/windows.
• Waste disposal may be on a septic tank — Some homes are on a septic system instead of city sewer. This is not bad, just different. There is some maintenance required with septic including a regular pumping of the system. Learn about how to care for your system, including how to know when it needs to be replaced. Check out the article "What should I know about my home’s septic system?" at tucne.ws/septic.
• Hard water is not for everyone — All Arizona homes have hard water, i.e., water that is full of particles resulting from high levels of naturally occurring minerals. If you are accustomed to soft water and prefer it, the addition of a water softener will be needed. The Phoenix Metro area is called the Salt River Valley for a good reason. Check out the article "Would my home benefit from a water treatment system?" at tucne.ws/hardwater.
• Quality air conditioning and heating are essential — AC and heating as well as energy efficiency are keys to comfort and safety in the desert. You will want to make sure that the home you are considering has a quality AC and heating unit(s) as well as efficient duct work and a programmable thermostat. During the warmer months, May to October, the largest portion of your monthly energy bill will be cooling.
You will want to learn to "supercool." Managing how and when to use energy will save homeowners a significant amount on their monthly bills. Once settled, sign up for a time-of-day use buying plan with your utility company. Begin shifting as much of the home’s energy use as possible to off peak hours when energy is the least expensive. Next, stagger the use of energy use during on peak hours to keep your energy demand low. Check out the article "Super cooling your home" at tucne.ws/supercool.
• Consider dual energy — If you are moving from a home with gas heat, you may want to add dual energy, gas and electric, on your list of must haves for your new home. Many of our new Arizona homeowners who are here from cold climates don’t like the cooler-than-body-temperature air from electric heat pumps, a common form of heating here. You may find gas heat more comfortable.
• Protect your investment: Make sure that contractors you hire to maintain your home are top notch! Here are two ways to choose quality contractors: The Arizona Registrar of Contractors protects homeowners by licensing construction contractors. You can find their license number and make sure they are licensed and bonded at roc.az.gov. Rosie on the House provides an encyclopedia of homeowner-related information free at rosieonthehouse.com, operates a referral network that provides reliable contractors that are Rosie Certified, and fields questions through email, phone calls and the Saturday morning broadcast, which can be found at rosieonthehouse.com/radio.
Rosie Romero is the host of the Saturday morning “Rosie on the House,” heard locally from 10 to 11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM).