Rosie on the House: Why and how to hire a pool service professional

Question: I am a new pool owner. Should I hire someone to clean my pool?
Answer: To keep a pool clean and the equipment working properly, it needs regular maintenance.
You can do it yourself. Sweet Jennifer is the pool girl at the Romero home. She takes a sample of the pool water to a local pool shop who will test it and recommend chemicals. If the Romero pool needs a new motor or repair, she contacts a professional pool service company.
If you don’t want to be bothered with taking samples of your water to be tested or brushing down the pool, weekly service may make sense for you. At the very least, hire a professional service company for annual maintenance.
However, in the summer, in particular, when the wind and dust are whipping around and the temperatures are in the triple digits, this maintenance should be left to a professional.
Q: Other than not wanting to do it myself, why should I hire a pool service company?
A: There are a few reasons, with safety being the most important.
A pool contains chemicals (unless you use a chemical-free system). If not handled properly, serious injuries can occur.
It’s not just a bucket of tabs and a gallon of bromine we’re talking about here. A qualified pool professional typically services the same pools every week. They are more likely to spot potential problems before you do and long before they turn into costly repairs, such as pump/motor replacement. They may also get better pricing on parts and supplies.
A pool professional who holds certifications such as Certified Pool Operator, Certified Pool & Spa Service Professional, and others through the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance are required to continuously engage in education to maintain their certifications. Independent Pool & Spa Service Association (IPSSA) members must pass the Water Chemistry Certification Examination upon joining.
Q: Do you have specific questions I should ask when hiring a pool service company?
A: Yes, and here they are.
Are you licensed?
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors does not require pool service companies to be licensed unless the project exceeds $1,000 (parts and labor) per project. The R-6 Swimming Pool Service & Repair license allows them to service and perform a minor repair of residential pools and accessories, excluding plumbing connections to a potable water system, gas lines, gas chlorine systems, and electrical work beyond the first disconnect. This classification does not allow the licensee to perform a complete replacement of plaster or pebble pool interiors and decks.
Do you carry liability insurance?
To prevent being held responsible if anything goes wrong during the pool service or repair process, confirm they carry liability insurance that is up to date. IPSSA members are required to maintain liability insurance at a minimum of $1 million coverage.
Where are you located?
A local company is more likely to understand the issues and climate in our area than one located out of state. Pool issues in Arizona are far different than those in Florida, for example. Local companies tend to have staff that has been employed with them for several years, whereas, national pool repair companies often have higher turnover rates.
What are your qualifications, and are you a member of any trade or professional organizations?
These questions go hand-in-hand.
Membership in trade organizations generally means the professional is willing to abide by a set of rules and ethics as set forth by the organization. They are open to having their company practices and customer relations analyzed, including having any problems reported. Trade organizations offer continuing education, training, and development to keep employees, no matter the position, updated on the latest industry trends, techniques, laws, and ordinances.
Ask the professional to provide their credentials.
How responsive is your customer service?
Hire a company that responds promptly to calls and whose technicians will pleasantly answer your questions or show you what you need to know.
How much do you charge?
This should not be your first question. Remember, you get what you pay for. If the price is too low, you could be dealing with an inexperienced company that could very well cost more in the long run. You are paying for their experience and the convenience of not doing this task yourself.
May I have references?
Word-of-mouth advertising is the gold standard for evaluating a company’s reputation. If you don’t know anyone who has used the company you are inquiring about, get referrals and call. Ask about the quality and timeliness of the repairs, pricing, and communications.
Following these simple guidelines will allow you to hire the right professional, resulting in more time enjoying the pool than cleaning it.
Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning “Rosie on the House” radio broadcast, heard locally from 10-11 a.m. on KNST (790-AM) in Tucson.