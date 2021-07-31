Rosie on the House: Why and how to hire a pool service professional

Question: I am a new pool owner. Should I hire someone to clean my pool?

Answer: To keep a pool clean and the equipment working properly, it needs regular maintenance.

You can do it yourself. Sweet Jennifer is the pool girl at the Romero home. She takes a sample of the pool water to a local pool shop who will test it and recommend chemicals. If the Romero pool needs a new motor or repair, she contacts a professional pool service company.

If you don’t want to be bothered with taking samples of your water to be tested or brushing down the pool, weekly service may make sense for you. At the very least, hire a professional service company for annual maintenance.

However, in the summer, in particular, when the wind and dust are whipping around and the temperatures are in the triple digits, this maintenance should be left to a professional.

Q: Other than not wanting to do it myself, why should I hire a pool service company?

A: There are a few reasons, with safety being the most important.

A pool contains chemicals (unless you use a chemical-free system). If not handled properly, serious injuries can occur.