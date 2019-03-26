All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Spring Plant Sale — Native Seeds/SEARCH, 3061 N. Campbell Ave. Pick up veggie starts, wildflowers and landscape plants from Vilardi Gardens, Nighthawk Natives Nursery, and Four Saguaros. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. March 31. 622-5561.
Home Tour — Historic Sam Hughes Neighborhood, Midtown. Self-guided tour features 11 residences and gardens covering a 94-year age span, food, music, art, new businesses, three infill developments and other points of interest in the one square mile historic neighborhood bordered by Campbell Ave. and Country Club Road and Speedway and Broadway. Purchase tickets at samhughes.org. Noon-5 p.m. March 31. $30. 323-7891.
Wednesday
Garden Tours — Pima Co. Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardeners are having free guided tours at the garden. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. April 3. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. April 4. 594-5420.
Friday
Insects in our Gardens — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Master Gardeners will help to recognize these good insects, and teach how to tell them apart from the pests that feed on flowers and vegetables. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. April 5. 594-5580.
Saturday
Spring Plant Sale — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Master Gardener Spring plant sale. 8-11 a.m. April 6. Free. 626-5161.