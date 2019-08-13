All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. 975-2904.
Sangria and Succulents — Arizona Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita. A variety of succulents and planters to chose from. Ages 21 and up. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18. $20. 1-301-237-6556.
Monday
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through story time, gardening projects, arts and crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 19. 621-0921.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 21-24. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 21 and 24. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 22. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 23. 743-5273.
Saturday
Shamrock Planting and Restoration Work Day — Watershed Management Group at Flowing Wells, N. Shamrock Pl and Ruthroff Road. Join WMG Project Designer Nichole Casebeer and River Restoration Biologist Trevor Hare in creating a native plant oasis to help restore the Rillito River's rich riparian ecosystem. 7 a.m.-noon. Aug. 24. 396-3266.