All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through story time, gardening projects, arts/crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. July 29. 621-0921.
Desert Cafe and Art Gallery — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Learn about the abundant food plants found or grown in the desert. Recipes will be available for mesquite, cactus, and tepary beans. Also learn about plants used to make dyes including the nopal cactus, home to the prized cochineal insect. Instructor: Carol Anderson, Tucson Botanical Garden Docent, Certified Arizona Master Naturalist. 5-6 p.m. July 29. 594-5305.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 31 and Aug. 1-3. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guided tours. 9-10 a.m. July 31 and Aug. 3. 626-5161.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 1. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2. 743-5273.
Saturday
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Variety of Readings-sea shells, crysal ball, rocks, Egyptian sand, sparkle, abstract art, pyschometry and tea readings. $20 tax deductible for 15 min. reading. All Proceeds go to the Church. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 3. 461-2910.