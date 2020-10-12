Selecting plants for your Tucson garden

Fall is coming, and with it comes the best season for planting in your Tucson garden. This is a great time to evaluate your garden space and decide what you want to plant — whether it’s trees, shrubs, perennials, or annual wildflowers.

If you love browsing at nurseries, you probably have a hard time resisting some of the display plants. They’re lush, have gorgeous flowers or leaves, or beautiful structure. You want to take them all home — and if you're like me, you frequently do! But will they do well in your yard?

Selecting the appropriate plant for your needs involves a bit of thought. Particularly for plants such as trees and shrubs, which can live for a long time and can be expensive, it’s important to choose the right plant for the right place. Here are the things to consider before you make your purchase.

1. What function do you want this plant to serve? Do you want it to provide shade? Color? Habitat? Food? Privacy?