Shade plants for Tucson's climate

It can be hard to find shade plants for our Tucson climate. There aren’t many plants that can tolerate our heat, dry alkaline soils, and don’t need a lot of sun. However, there are some plants that will do fine in shade or part shade. These can be found in the wild in shady canyons or growing under trees like mesquites, desert willows, Arizona ash and others.

There are a couple of possible strategies. You can go with native or desert-adapted plants or with non-natives that will require a lot of additional water. Obviously, I advocate the former, but if you’re really missing some plants that you don’t normally grow here, you could have a small shady area that has a separate watering system. That way you can grow some of your favorite plants but not pay too much for the water. If you go this route, I also recommend harvesting and using rainwater for much of your non-native plant irrigation. Not only is this free, but it also helps wash some of the salts out of the soil – salts which make growing non-native plants more difficult. Also make sure to add lots of organic matter to the soil if you’re growing non-natives.

You can also consider growing food plants in part shade. Most non-native food plants require 50% shade cloth, so it may seem like a good idea to just grow them under a tree canopy. In practice, however, this is harder than it seems. The angle of the sun changes through the seasons, and the foliage on the tree changes as well. You may find that (especially in a smaller yard with limited space for veggie containers) it is difficult to get the right blend of shade and sun for your food plants.

I will focus on natives and near natives in this article. One thing of note is that while quite a few native plants can grow in shade or part shade, they are likely to flower less or be more leggy.