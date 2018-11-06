Sunday
Patania Jewelry: Parking Lot Sale — Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave. Many local artists. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 11. Free. 795-0086.
Wednesday
Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 574-6100.
Thursday
World Care — World Care Warehouse, 2560 N. Huachuca. Computers, electronics, household goods, school supplies, small appliances, toys, Christmas decorations and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 15. Free. 514-1588.
Saturday
Pet Day and Community Sale — Rincon Valley Farmers & Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Johnny Bencomo, one of the only 18-string guitar players in the country. 9 a.m.-noon pet shots. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 591-2276.
Artisans Market — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 591-2276.
Art and Craft Boutique — The Abbie School, 5870 E. 14th St. Local handmade items. Cash recommended. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 834-6790.
Zine Fair — Bookmans Midtown location, 3330 E. Speedway. Local zine makers in-store selling their original work, along with CREAM doing live screen printing. 4-7 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 325-5767.