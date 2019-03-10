Sustainable employment

One of the Sustainable Landscapes Expo exhibitors works to sustain employment while also supporting sustainable gardening.

Primavera Works, a Primavera Foundation program, is a staffing service that gives temporary jobs to people who have a hard time finding work.

Those jobs include installation of water harvesting systems and landscape maintenance.

“Our program provides employability skills training and job search assistance,” says Karen Caldwell, the foundation’s director of workforce development. “Most workers are working through us temporarily while looking for permanent employment.”