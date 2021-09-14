Things To Do: Late September and Early October

In your garden
• You can plant all kinds of perennials like penstemon, globe mallow, salvias, and the like.
• This time of the year is the best time to plant trees--native and non-native. Check out this week's article for how to choose one and how to plant it.
• New plantings can follow this watering schedule from the Pima County Master Gardeners for newly planted native and desert adapted plants: Weeks 1-2 every 3-4 days; weeks 3 -4 every 6-7 days, weeks 5-6, every 7-10 days, weeks 7-8, every 10-14 days. After week 8 gradually extend time between irrigations until plants are established.
• If you want to grow bulbs such as narcissus, tulips, lilies, iris and amaryllis, you can plant them now.
• You can replenish compost on your plants. If you don’t know how to make your own compost, it can be purchased at Tank’s Green Stuff.
• It's time for fall planting in your veggie garden!
Events
• If you want to sign up for a winter garden plot with Community Gardens of Tucson, make sure you do so before Oct. 1. The fees are due then and allow you to grow in your plot from October through March.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Virtual rainwater harvesting class. Oct. 5, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Build your own basin and plant a tree virtual workshop. Oct. 5, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Build your own basin and plant a tree in-person workshop. Oct. 9, 8 to 9 a.m.
- DIY Desert Garden Design Class series. Six classes, $125 taught by the TBG docents. October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, and Nov. 6; 9 to 11 a.m.
- Organic veggies and herb gardening in the Southwest. Three classes, $90. October 6, 13, and 20 from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Butterfly gardening in the desert. $30. October 8, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Upcoming plant sales:
- Desert Survivors fall plant sale: Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 at 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- Borderlands Nursery and Seed fall plant sale: Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 45 San Antonio Road in Patagonia.
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum annual plant sale: Oct. 16 and 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2021 N. Kinney Road.
• You can get a free guided tour of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
• The Master Gardeners have a virtual rose garden to check out.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
Support
