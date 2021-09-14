Things To Do: Late September and Early October

In your garden

• You can plant all kinds of perennials like penstemon, globe mallow, salvias, and the like.

• This time of the year is the best time to plant trees--native and non-native. Check out this week's article for how to choose one and how to plant it.

• New plantings can follow this watering schedule from the Pima County Master Gardeners for newly planted native and desert adapted plants: Weeks 1-2 every 3-4 days; weeks 3 -4 every 6-7 days, weeks 5-6, every 7-10 days, weeks 7-8, every 10-14 days. After week 8 gradually extend time between irrigations until plants are established.

• If you want to grow bulbs such as narcissus, tulips, lilies, iris and amaryllis, you can plant them now.

• You can replenish compost on your plants. If you don’t know how to make your own compost, it can be purchased at Tank’s Green Stuff.