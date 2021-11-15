Things To Do: Mid-November

In your garden
• Make sure you have enough mulch in your garden. A thick layer will protect the soil (and thus your plants’ roots) from the cold. Aim for at least 3 to 4 inches of organic mulch or 2 to 3 inches of stone or gravel mulch.
• Keep planting! Trees, shrubs, vines, you name it--as long as they’re cold-tolerant. Natives and near-natives are usually a good bet, as are deciduous and evergreen trees.
• You can also keep planting winter veggies. If you’re planning to grow garlic, plant it by the end of November.
• You can still plant native succulents, as well as some cold-tolerant ones like aloe.
• Winter is a good time to start looking for bare-root fruit trees. Just make sure they’re varieties that will do well in Arizona.
• If a cold night is forecast, water your plants during the warmth of the day. Wet soil holds its temperature better than dry soil. Also, plants that are adequately watered can withstand the cold better. Be careful not to over-water. Don’t water plants that are dormant, like fruit trees or agave.
• Protect your irrigation system in cold temperatures. Check your system for leaks and have covers ready for external pipes.
• Thanks to cooler temperatures, it’s a good time to do any labor-intensive gardening projects, such as installing ponds, fencing, and grading your yard for passive rainwater harvesting.
• It’s also a good idea to take advantage of the beautiful weather to do some garden cleanup--weeding and gathering up debris.
Events
• Looking for an alternative to Black Friday? Check out Green Friday at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Nov. 26, 6 a.m to 8 a.m. Call (520) 326-9686 ext. 16 to reserve one of 40 spots.
• Tucson Clean & Beautiful tree plantings in November:
- Las Vistas Neighborhood, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.
- Sunnyside (SE) Neighborhood, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.
- Fairgrounds Neighborhood, Dec. 11, 9 a.m.
• Tohono Chul Sundays in the Garden Fall Concert Series: Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the performance garden at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Virtual Field Studies: Cultivating native edible landscapes. Nov. 23, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Virtual Bilingual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Nov. 30, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Virtual Field Studies: Laundry-to-landscape grey water systems. Dec 2, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Tucson Co-op workshop: Active and passive gardens. Dec 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens online class: Trees of Southern Arizona. Dec. 8, 6 to 8 p.m. $30.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “short takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
