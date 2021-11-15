Things To Do: Mid-November

In your garden

• Make sure you have enough mulch in your garden. A thick layer will protect the soil (and thus your plants’ roots) from the cold. Aim for at least 3 to 4 inches of organic mulch or 2 to 3 inches of stone or gravel mulch.

• Keep planting! Trees, shrubs, vines, you name it--as long as they’re cold-tolerant. Natives and near-natives are usually a good bet, as are deciduous and evergreen trees.

• You can also keep planting winter veggies. If you’re planning to grow garlic, plant it by the end of November.

• You can still plant native succulents, as well as some cold-tolerant ones like aloe.

• Winter is a good time to start looking for bare-root fruit trees. Just make sure they’re varieties that will do well in Arizona.