Things To Do: November

In your garden

• Remember to adjust your watering as needed.

• You can still sow or plant winter veggies.

• Make sure you follow the weather and check for frost or freezing temperatures so you can protect the plants that need it. Have sheets or plant covers on hand. Remember to protect your citrus trees from the cold.

• The cooler weather gives you a good opportunity to do hardscaping such as walls, walkways, decks, irrigation maintenance and installation, and water feature installation.

• For spring wildflowers, sow seeds now. You can get them at Borderlands Restoration and Native Seed/SEARCH.

• Trees, shrubs, and cold-tolerant perennials can continue to be planted this month.