Things To Do: November

In your garden
• Remember to adjust your watering as needed.
• You can still sow or plant winter veggies.
• Make sure you follow the weather and check for frost or freezing temperatures so you can protect the plants that need it. Have sheets or plant covers on hand. Remember to protect your citrus trees from the cold.
• The cooler weather gives you a good opportunity to do hardscaping such as walls, walkways, decks, irrigation maintenance and installation, and water feature installation.
• For spring wildflowers, sow seeds now. You can get them at Borderlands Restoration and Native Seed/SEARCH.
• Trees, shrubs, and cold-tolerant perennials can continue to be planted this month.
• It’s a great time to put down compost and mulch, as it will help protect your plants from excessive cold.
• Don’t prune or fertilize as that will encourage new growth which can then die off with the first frost.
• Evergreens and deciduous trees can be planted into November. You may see bare-root fruit trees become available now.
Events
• Tohono Chul Sundays in the Garden Fall Concert Series. Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Performance Garden at Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte, Tucson.
• Native American Arts and Food Festival at Mission Garden. Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Virtual Field Studies: Rain Tank Irrigation with Gravity-Based Systems. Nov. 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Nov. 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Nov. 16, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Sustainable landscape design online class. $30. Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Flowering all year. Learn what plants give you year-round color. $$30. Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to noon.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing.
• You can get a free guided tour of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
