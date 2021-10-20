Things To Do: October and early November

In your garden

• Remember to adjust your watering as needed.

• Keep on planting your cool-season veggies: Arugula, beets, carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chard, kale and other greens, garlic and onions, lettuces, leeks, bok choy, radish, peas and spinach. You can also plant strawberries.

• You can also keep planting trees and shrubs. This is a good time to relocate any shrubs that aren’t where you want them.

• Fall is a good time to sow wildflower seeds. Choose native varieties that are normally sown in the fall. Check out Borderlands Restoration and Native Seed/SEARCH.

• It is still a great time for planting perennials that aren’t frost sensitive such as certain salvias and penstemons, desert natives like brittlebush and globemallow, justicias, and the like. Just make sure to check their hardiness.