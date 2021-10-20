Things To Do: October and early November

In your garden
• Remember to adjust your watering as needed.
• Keep on planting your cool-season veggies: Arugula, beets, carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chard, kale and other greens, garlic and onions, lettuces, leeks, bok choy, radish, peas and spinach. You can also plant strawberries.
• You can also keep planting trees and shrubs. This is a good time to relocate any shrubs that aren’t where you want them.
• Fall is a good time to sow wildflower seeds. Choose native varieties that are normally sown in the fall. Check out Borderlands Restoration and Native Seed/SEARCH.
• It is still a great time for planting perennials that aren’t frost sensitive such as certain salvias and penstemons, desert natives like brittlebush and globemallow, justicias, and the like. Just make sure to check their hardiness.
• Evergreens and deciduous trees can be planted into November. You may see bare-root fruit trees become available now.
• Prepare for frost. Make sure you have frost cloth or similar coverings for all the plants in your yard that cannot survive freezing temperatures. This includes citrus, certain palm trees, succulents and bougainvillea.
• Avoid pruning unless it’s absolutely necessary. Pruning stimulates new growth which will be susceptible to frost damage.
Events
• 10th Annual Desert Living Home Tour: Featured homes have found creative ways to harvest solar energy and water. Today, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $15. Can also be attended virtually.
• Tohono Chul Annual Plant Sale. Preview sale for members Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Non-members Oct. 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Build a basin and plant a tree virtual workshop. Oct. 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Virtual rainwater harvesting class. Oct. 28, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Berm and basin construction in-person workshop, Parts 1 and 2. Oct. 29 and 30, 7 a.m to noon.
- Rainwater harvesting tank installation workshop (in person). Nov. 5, 7 a.m. to noon.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens online class: Container gardening: Winter pots. Nov. 6. 10:30 to noon. $36.
• SAHBA Home and Garden show: Oct. 29-31.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing.
• You can get a free guided tour of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
