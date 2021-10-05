Things To Do: October

In your garden
• Bring your succulents indoors if they are tender.
• This is the best time of year to plant trees and shrubs--including citrus and deciduous fruit trees.
• Plant your cool-season veggies: Arugula, beets, carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chard, kale and other greens, garlic and onions, lettuces, leeks, bok choy, radish, peas, and spinach.
• Check out this week’s article on cool-season herbs to plant!
• Don’t prune unless you have dead or diseased branches. Pruning will encourage new growth which may die when cold temperatures hit.
• With cooler temperatures, you can cut back on the frequency of your watering. Remember, DO NOT change the length of the watering, only how often you do it!
• Sow wildflower seeds for spring blooming anytime in the fall.
• You can plant flowering bulbs this month for a nice spring bloom.
• If you have a warmer microclimate, you can still plant agave and yucca.
Events
• Borderlands Nursery and Seed fall plant sale: TODAY Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 45 San Antonio Road in Patagonia.
• Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society Halloween Sale. Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to noon at 4342 N. 4th Ave. Tucson. Masks required.
• Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum annual plant sale: Oct. 16 and 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2021 N. Kinney Road.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Rainwater harvesting class: Oct. 11, 4:30 to 7 p.m..
- Grey water harvesting class: Oct. 14, 5 to 7 p.m.
- In-person workshop: Planting under the canopy. Oct. 16, 7 a.m. to noon.
• 10th Annual Desert Living Home Tour. Featured homes have found creative ways to harvest solar energy and water. Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $15. Can also be attended virtually.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens online class: Mastering container gardening. $36. Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
• Tohono Chul Annual Plant Sale. Preview sale for members Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Non-members Oct. 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• SAHBA Home and Garden show: Oct. 29-31.
• You can get a free guided tour of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
