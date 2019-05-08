Menlo Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Food booths including Fry bread, baked goods and fresh homemade salsa. Vintage treasures and arts and crafts. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Free. 447-0584. SHOPPING.

Sunday

Menlo Neighborhood Flea Market — Menlo Home and Garden, 914 W. Congress St. Food booths including Fry bread, baked goods and fresh homemade salsa. Vintage treasures and arts and crafts. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 12. Free. 447-0584.

Flea Market — Mercado San Agustin, MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida Del Convento. Includes 40 plus vendors selling vintage, antique and second hand collectibles. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12. Free. 461-1107.

Tuesday

Fiber Arts Group — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Bring knitting, crochet, embroidery, tatting, or any other easy and easily portable fiber art project. Some assistance will be available, but this is mainly a share and social group of adults and teens. 6-7:30 p.m. May 14. Free. 594-5305.

Thursday

Gather A Vintage Market —  657 W. St. Mary's Road. May theme: A Breath of Spring. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 16-18. Free. 878-7215.

