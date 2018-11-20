Sunday
Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair — Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place. Over 140 vendors to get a start on holiday shopping. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25. Free. 791-4873.
Wednesday
All New Art Exhibit: The Holiday Bazaar — Womankraft Art Center, 388 S. Stone Ave. Crafts and art that reflect the diversity of the Holiday season. In the spirit of gift giving, all work on display will retail for $100 or less. 1-5 p.m. Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 1; 7-10 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 629-9976.
Thursday
World Care — World Care Warehouse, 2560 N. Huachuca. Computers, electronics, household goods, school supplies, small appliances, toys, Christmas decorations and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 29. Free. 514-1588.
Saturday
Rincon Valley Artisans Market — Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Local artisans. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 591-2276.
Rummage/Bake Sale — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. Gently used items, children's toys, clothes, small appliances, shoes, knick-knacks, electronics, media items, bike, tools, lots of homemade goodies and more. Bring can food for the Food Bank. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 790-7374.
Nordic Fair — Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St. Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Finnish clubs and individual vendors selling ethnic foods, baked goods, Scandinavian crafts and collectibles. Folk dancers and musicians. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 834-4359.
Angels Too Marketplace Craft Show — La Paloma, 8140 E. Golf Links Road. Handmade holiday crafts, wood and metal art, quilts, jewelry, baked goods and more. Over 50 vendors in an indoor venue. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 275-8201.
Healing Fair — United Fellowship Chapel, 4718 E. Hawthorne St. Over a dozen healing modalities from different healers. Energy Healing, Reiki, Iridology, Thought Field Therapy, Crystals, St. John of God Bed, and more. $10 for a 15-minute healing. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 1. $10. 603-0407.
Shop Local Mingle and Jingle — The Copper Room a Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way. Meet, greet and shop with local businesses, vendors and artisans. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 791-4161.
Letters to Santa — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Craft materials provided to write a letter to Santa. All ages. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. 748-9555.