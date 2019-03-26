Thursday
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists, musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 4. Free. 724-5375.
Friday
Donation Drive — Catalina Foothills High School Side (East) Ramp, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Donate, sell or come shop the bargains. 4-6 p.m. April 5. Donations accepted. 477-1426.
Toy Train and Collectible Show — Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Buy, sell or trade. Includes 150 plus tables of trains, action figures, toys and collectibles. Train Layouts, organizations and clubs. Benefit fundraiser for the Not for Profit Museum. 1-6 p.m. April 5; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6. $6. 310-1392.
Saturday
Community Yard — Catalina Foothills High School Main Parking Lot., 4300 E. Sunrise Drive. Hosted by the Band Boosters of Catalina Foothills High School as a fundraising event for all to benefit. Come raise funds for your own Church, Temple, Club, Team, Organization or family at this huge 10th annual Community Event. CFHSBandYardSale@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-noon. April 6. Free. 477-1426.
Mini Psychic Fair — Church of Mankind, 1231 S. Van Buren Ave. A variety of readings. Sea shells, crystal call, abstract art, rocks, Egyptian sand, sparkle and tea readings. Tax deductible donation of $20 per 15 min. reading. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6. Free. 461-2910.
Spring Bazaar — Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida Del Convento. Focused on handmade, locally produced items and vintage collectibles promoting the regions diverse creativity. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6. Free. 461-1107.