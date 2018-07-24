All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Tomato Basil Garlic Festival — Rillito Park Farmers Market, 4502 N. First Ave. Different varieties of garlic, including spicy purple Italian garlic. Seasonally inspired salsa, pasta, olive oil, and soap. Local bluegrass from Cadillac Mountain. 8 a.m.-noon. July 29. 882-2157.
Is it A Cactus or A...Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 29. 733-5153.
Wednesday
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Tour the Demonstration Gardens. 9-10 a.m. Aug. 1 and 4. 626-5161.
Octopus Agave Plant Giveaway — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Get a free potted baby octopus agave plant harvested from the Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, while supplies last. 11 a.m.-noon. Aug. 1. 594-5285.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 2. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Join us to knit, crochet and needlework. All levels. 9:45-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3. 297-1745.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. Aug. 4. Donations accepted. 971-2385.
Creating Pollinator Gardens — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn how to invite pollinators to a vegetable garden by creating beneficial habitat using native plants. Adults and teens. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 4. 594-5580.