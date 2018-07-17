All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Is it A Cactus or A...Sparagus — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Learn the difference between the two most famous families of desert plants on this short stroll in the garden. 10-10:30 a.m. July 22 and 26. 733-5153.
Monday
Crochet and Knit Club — Martha Cooper Public Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Create and chat. 12:30-2:30 p.m. July 23. 594-5315.
Wednesday
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. Tour the Demonstration Gardens. 9-10 a.m. July 25 and 28. 626-5161.
Agave Plant Giveaway — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Free potted baby agave plant harvested from the Murphy-Wilmot Library while supplies last. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 25. 594-5275.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. July 26. 594-5420.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Join us to knit, crochet and needlework. All levels. 9:45-11:30 a.m. July 27. 297-1745.
Saturday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional local heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. July 28. Donations accepted. 971-2385.