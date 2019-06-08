One Seed program

The Pima County Public Library has a project that could work for gardening during summer break: Plant black Russian sunflowers.

Every year the library chooses a plant for the community to grow and save its seed for the seed library. The sunflower is this year’s One Seed Pima County pick.

Free seeds are available at library locations with seed collections or through online holds, says Kara Mills, children’s services librarian at the Joyner-Green Valley branch.

“It is indigenous to this area,” Mills says. “They say they grow 6 to 10 feet if you water them like they should be.”

She doesn’t think May or early June would be too late to plant the seeds, which will be available through mid-August.

Growers are encouraged to watch the plant grow and share photos on social media.

Events focusing on growing, using and saving the sunflower seeds will be scheduled throughout the summer. A weigh-off of donated seed is set for Sept. 21.

For more information, go to tucne.ws/libraryflowers or to your local library branch.