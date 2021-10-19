Veggie bed options for the Tucson climate

As with many other gardening efforts, growing veggies here in the desert has its unique challenges. In much of the country, people like growing their veggies in raised beds. You should know, however, that there is another option — sunken beds — that offers some advantages in our climate.

Let’s first discuss why we use raised beds. Beds are basically large containers which allow us to control the type of soil and the nutrients that go into it. In a desert, where soil is so different from the soil in places where these food plants normally grow, this can be a great advantage. But any container has two big disadvantages, which are related: limited soil depth and susceptibility to drying out. This is where sunken beds come in.

Both types of veggie beds have their pros and cons. Which one you use (or maybe a combination of both) depends partly on your needs and preferences, and partly on the features of the site where you grow your food.

Keep in mind that the features outlined here can also help you decide how to grow other container-based plants, including nonnative ornamentals, cut flowers, roses, and the like.

Creating sunken beds