Sunday
First Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Thousands of vintage antiques and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors. Food and beverages including a wine tasting are available. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 6. Free. 312-5771.
Wednesday
Market Daze — Voyager RV Resort, 8701 S. Kolb Road. Crafts, artwork, jewelry, household items, smoked cheese, jams and jellies. Coffee and donuts at 9 a.m. Kitchen is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 574-6100.