Sunday
The Original 1st Sunday Antique Fair — Old Vail Middle School, 13299 E. Colossal Cave Road. Antiques, jewelry, clothing, food and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7. Free. 243-0386.
First Sunday Antique and Collectible Fair — Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road. Thousands of vintage antiques and collectibles offered by over 150 vendors including furniture, garden decor, jewelry, autographs, sports cards, clothing, art prints and more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7. Free. 312-5771.
Spring Bazaar — Mercado San Agustin/MSA Annex, 100 S. Avenida Del Convento. Focused on handmade, locally produced items and vintage collectibles promoting the regions diverse creativity. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7. Free. 461-1107.
Thursday
Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Artists, musicians, masseuse, garden art, rugs, crafts, pottery, and food. All ages welcome. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. April 11. Free. 724-5375.
Saturday
Spring Artisans Fair — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dozens of vendors with a broad of locally made artwork. Food and beverage available for sale during the event. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13. Free. 207-2429.