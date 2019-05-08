All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Japanese Flower Arranging Exhibition — Tucson Johrei Fellowship Center, 3919 E. River Road. Students and instructors will showcase classic ikebana arrangements. 1-5 p.m. May 12. 299-5670.
Library Garden Talks, Heat Proof Your Garden — Pima County Public Library, Kirk-Bear Canyon Branch, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Learn how a garden can thrive through hot, dry early summer, through monsoon season and on into fall. 1-2:30 p.m. May 12. 594-5275.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. A living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-noon. May 15-18. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Gardens of Canoa Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. A guided tour of the gardens with Rayine Taber of the Green Valley Gardeners. Online registration required at pima.gov/canoaranch; click on the REGISTER NOW button. You can also email canoaranch@pima.gov or call 724-5375. 8:30-10 a.m. May 15. $5. 724-5375.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. May 16. 594-5420.
Board Painting Workshops — Color Me Mine Tucson: Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Choose a design, stencil provided. Class includes all materials. Register in advance. 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 16. $25. 790-1100.
Friday
Friday Fun Knitters — Foothills Mall Food Court, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Knit or crochet while making new friends. All skill levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. May 17. 743-5273.
Master Gardeners: Heat-Proofing Your Garden — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Learn which plants thrive in the heat, and how to protect plants and yourself from the extreme temperatures. This event is for adults and teens. 1:30-3 p.m. May 17. 594-5580.
Saturday
San Ysidro Wheat Harvest Festival — Mission Garden. Watch the procession, enjoy the music, and help harvest, thresh, winnow, and mill white Sonora wheat. Sample the feast dish for this traditional event, pozole de trigo. 8:30 a.m.-noon. May 18. Donations accepted. 955-5200.
Gardening Talk — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Just in time for the summer heat, Pima County Master Gardeners will discuss the best ways to heat-proof a garden. 10-11:30 a.m. May 18. 594-5420.