Home desert gardens on annual tour

From cactus to shrines to potted plants, the four gardens featured in the 21st Annual Home Garden Tour will pique the interest of amateur desert gardeners looking to boost their game.

The tour, sponsored by Pima County master gardeners, features four home gardens near Saguaro National Park East, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. Guides at each site will offer tips and answer questions.

The Demonstration Gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Avenue will also be open for touring.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 online and on the day of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at extension.arizona.edu/pima-master-gardeners, at the Cooperative Extension Service, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., or at Tucson-area gardening centers Bach’s, B&B, Civano Nursery, EcoGro, Harlow’s, Mesquite Valley Growers, Plants for the Southwest and Rillito. On the day of the tour, tickets may be purchased at each home garden and at the Extension Demonstration Gardens

For more information, call 520-626-5161.

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. Prior to that he was a staff photographer at the Tucson Citizen from 1998-1994. He has covered the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA playoffs, the NCAA Final Four. He is a graduate of Arizona State University (yes, that ASU).