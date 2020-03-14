You are the owner of this article.
Home desert gardens on annual tour

St. Francis of Assisi overlooks the garden of Joy Phoenix, a master gardener who has created a habitat for her desert tortoise, Amos.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

From cactus to shrines to potted plants, the four gardens featured in the 21st Annual Home Garden Tour will pique the interest of amateur desert gardeners looking to boost their game.

The tour, sponsored by Pima County master gardeners, features four home gardens near Saguaro National Park East, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. Guides at each site will offer tips and answer questions.

The Demonstration Gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Avenue will also be open for touring.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 online and on the day of the tour. Tickets can be purchased online at extension.arizona.edu/pima-master-gardeners, at the Cooperative Extension Service, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., or at Tucson-area gardening centers Bach’s, B&B, Civano Nursery, EcoGro, Harlow’s, Mesquite Valley Growers, Plants for the Southwest and Rillito. On the day of the tour, tickets may be purchased at each home garden and at the Extension Demonstration Gardens

For more information, call 520-626-5161.

Potted native plants populate a patio at the home of Joy Phoenix, who has filled in the pool in her backyard and turned it into a rainwater basin.

Bonnie Baron, a master gardner, and her husband, Mike, like to mix objects with her native plants in her yard. Baron’s home will be a part of the Pima County Master Gardeners’ 21st Annual Home Garden Tour on April 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. February 25, 2020.

Diane Tweedy, is a retired master gardner, likes to plant native species but also enjoys roses and irises. Her irises will be on view during the Pima County Master Gardeners’ 21st Annual Home Garden Tour on April 4, 2020 from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

Bonnie Baron, a master gardner, and her husband, Mike, created a barrio garden in their front yard that has bricks from an old building from downtown Tucson and motel chairs on February 25, 2020.

A barrio garden in Bonnie Baron’s front yard contains this shrine. The April 4 tour of four home gardens near Saguaro National Park East runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Diane Tweedy is a retired master gardener who likes to plant native species but also enjoys roses and irises. These Falling in Love roses are starting to show their leaves.

Chris Dickens created a nature path in her front yard. She laid out her garden to attract butterflies and also has a fondness for roses.

Master gardener Bonnie Baron and her husband, Mike, like to use recycled objects as planters. Baron’s home will be on the master gardeners’ 21st annual Home Garden Tour on April 4.

Rick Wiley is the photo editor of the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson. From 1995-2004, he was director of photography at the East Valley Tribune in Mesa. Prior to that he was a staff photographer at the Tucson Citizen from 1998-1994. He has covered the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA playoffs, the NCAA Final Four. He is a graduate of Arizona State University (yes, that ASU).

