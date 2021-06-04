How to design a desert garden

Light: Here in Southern Arizona we are blessed with lots of beautiful light — too much, at times. Using shade and light is a great way to add depth as well as functionality to your garden. Think about the position of your house in relation to the sun and where in your yard you want to have your morning coffee or afternoon relaxation and plan your shade and light accordingly. As your trees grow, the light falling on your landscape will change, and you may need to alter your design a bit. And don’t be afraid to use bright colors — our bright skies can take the competition, and they won’t seem overwhelming like they do in some climates.

Above all, keep in mind that your design is a process, and not an instant effect. You will be tweaking it over the years, but that’s part of the fun.

