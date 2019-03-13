Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que will reopen with the company's "shack" concept, focusing on counter service and takeout.

When it moves to East Speedway next month, Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que will offer mostly counter service and takeout to keep up with the growing trend of third-party delivery from Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats and other crowd-sourced services.

Famous Dave's closed it Tucson Mall-area restaurant Sunday after 15 years and should get the keys to its new spot at 3007 E. Speedway on Friday, said Guadalupe Flores, regional director for the El Paso, Texas-based franchisee. Flores, who is based in El Paso and spends one or two days a month at the Tucson restaurant, also oversees the company's nine other locations including one in Yuma and four in Las Vegas.

Flores said the move by diners toward takeout and third-party delivery largely drove the decision to switch gears with the Tucson restaurant.

Flores said they had planned to move from North Oracle Road because repairs to the building would have been too costly. But before they nailed down a location, word spread among employees who feared their jobs were in jeopardy and many of them quit in the last several weeks, Flores said. When they closed last Sunday, the staff was down to 15 employees from its high of 50.

Flores said they will need to do some minor renovation to the Speedway location, including installing the restaurant's smoker. She said they are hoping to open in late April. 

Tucson restaurants that have opened in 2019 

