Indoor gardens in the desert: 7 tips for successful houseplants

With all of the heat this time of year, you are probably thinking that it might be a good time to start some indoor plants. Indoor gardens are also a great option for people in apartments or other small spaces.

If you already have houseplants, you may have noticed that our climate brings some unexpected challenges even to indoor gardens. Here are some tips to think about if you want to have more plants in your indoor space.

Humidity is an issue for houseplants in the desert. Most houseplants are understory tropical plants, so they are used to a shady, moist environment. When you look at potential plants to bring home, take a note of their leaves. Waxy or fuzzy leaves tend to be less sensitive to the dryness of our indoor air.

Plants with small soft leaves (like maidenhair ferns, Adiantum spp.) will probably dry out and die unless you are constantly spraying them with misted water. If you really want to grow plants like this, try growing them in your bathroom (assuming you have some light there) which will provide them with some extra moisture.