Initiating good trouble in the name of Christianity

The expression “good trouble” will always immortalize the life and impact of the late Rep. John Lewis.
The phrase most recently appeared in a July 20 New York Times editorial written by Lewis entitled, “Together You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation.” I quote briefly from Lewis: “Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting involved in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.”
I am a retired seventh-generation Methodist minister. The solid rock of faith on which I have based my 50 years of active ministry rests upon the historical figure who repeatedly got involved in “good trouble, necessary trouble.”
The highest calling of his three years of active ministry was his intimate, active and demonstrable connection with a presence and power that drove him to stand up for what he knew was truth — a truth that would not be defined by joining a political party, nor a truth defined by active commitment to any specific religion, but a truth that was set free by his own intimate and active connection with what he referred to as “my father:” a power within through which “he lived and moved and had his being.”
When this socially and religiously rejected individual saw any hint of collaboration between the religion of his time and the political and military powers of his time, he did not sit idly by and profess platitudes of belief, he called the collaborators “hypocrites and whited sepulchers, full of dead men’s bones.”
He touched the untouchable, dined with “sinners” and embraced a woman of ill repute, who turned out to be his most devoted follower.
In other words, this Jesus of Nazareth was the notorious troublemaker of his time. He was an agitator for social justice, a servant to the poor and outcast, and an antagonist to the powerful and political. This is the one I call my Lord and Savior, not because he was so nice, not because he fit so well into how many have defined him as “meek and mild,” but because he actually initiated “Good Trouble.”
That is why the political/religious/status quo people wanted him silenced. Crucifixion was the defined way of getting rid of “good trouble” people. In other words, Jesus wasn’t crucified because he was so meek and mild. He was crucified by the state because he was a “troublemaker.”
He wasn’t the only one. Moses also made “good trouble.” So did the prophets and the great historical agents of change. They seldom fit within the arena of acceptable behavior.
They were the courageous ones on the periphery who were willing to stand up and say “Black Lives Matter,” poor lives matter, women’s lives matter, unemployed lives matter, gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered and questioning lives matter. Those just named, those on the margins of society, consigned there by those who wielded the power, are precisely the people that Jesus ministered to.
Jesus “called” me into ministry not because the Bible was a good piece of establishment literature that would justify the beliefs of those in power. Too often these days scripture has been used by those in power to impress or oppress: it has become a litmus test to determine whether or not you are a true Christian and a true patriot.
I was called to exemplify in my living and teaching he who focused on setting “at liberty those who are oppressed.”
Living the faith cannot be compartmentalized. It is not a private and otherworldly phenomenon. Living your faith means to actually demonstrate the social, political, spiritual and neighborly responsibility of what it means to put your faith into practice.
It means to name injustice and do something about it.
It means to call prevarication and distortion for what it is … a lie.
It means to demonstrate the presence of God in all we do.
It means to actively initiate “good trouble” to “redeem the soul of America.” Being a Christian is a good idea. It’s time we tried it.
