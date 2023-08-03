It used to be common practice to import non-native vegetation to fulfill a particular need. However, many of these imports (like the infamous buffelgrass, imported to provide forage for cattle) have come back to bite us and are threatening our beautiful Sonoran desert. Some of these plants have taken a few decades to become invasive, which is one good reason to stick with native plants when planning your garden.

If you have one or more of the plants listed below in your garden, consider removing it and replacing it with a native or noninvasive plant.

African sumac (Rhus lancea): Besides the fact that it spreads to our native desert areas, this tree is a nightmare to have in your yard. It spreads everywhere, and you will be pulling out seedlings forever. I have one that I inherited with my house, and it drives me nuts. I am working on growing other trees around it so I can cut it down and still have shade. I’ve also noticed that its roots are very invasive and will heave up walls and sidewalks.

Fountain grass (Pennisetum setaceum): This ornamental has spread into our washes, and is as bad as buffelgrass for our environment. It’s a grass native to Africa, and when dry serves as a fuel for unnatural fires which kills our native saguaro cacti and other native plants. Many park and naturalist organizations urge homeowners to remove it to prevent further spread.

Vinca (Vinca major): This plant is very invasive in riparian areas, where it suffocates native plants and spreads along washes. The Sky Island Alliance holds regular field trips to local canyons to remove this pest. It can take several days to remove just one patch. The Chiricahua mountains are just one area in which this plant has damaged our environment.

Salt cedar or tamarisk (Tamarix spp.): You may still find this tree in some nurseries. Please don’t plant it. It is a scourge in the entire Southwest. It was brought in to reduce erosion, but as with many other plants, the cure has proven to be worse than the disease. Tamarisk chokes out native plants, eventually replacing them, particularly in riparian areas. It is also a high water user.