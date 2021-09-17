Ironwood Ridge grad's 'Deadliest Catch' work may earn him an Emmy

His time with the show has allowed him to hone his craft, but also travel to a part of the world that he had never seen before: Dutch Harbor on Amaknak Island, part of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska.

As an associate producer, Natale would travel to Dutch Harbor twice a season to ensure a healthy send-off for the production crews.

“It’s this beautiful island full of cliffs,” Natale said. “You fly in on this little plane and pass by these volcanoes. You land on this island and it’s just like an industrial world of fishermen.”

It has also given him a chance to get close with the fishing crews, to share in their joys and their sorrows and to witness some of the harrowing situations they find themselves in from afar.

“You watch a lot of raw footage, and you feel just as terrified,” Natale said. “Some of these waves are 30-40 feet tall and you’re like, ‘holy <expletive>, that’s terrifying.’ ”

Back home in Tucson, far away from the roiling waters off the Alaskan coast, Natale’s father, Joseph Natale, is “immensely proud” of his son.