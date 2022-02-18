It’s not surprising I became a children’s librarian

The glasses I had worn since kindergarten would fog up as we walked through the doors. Aditi would head for the toys and puzzles, while I went straight for the books, after saying hello to the library’s hermit crab, Booker T. The librarian, Mrs. Hutchison, was kind and knew Aditi and me by name.

My sister and I had our own library cards. (Should we have shared a card with our mom, she would not have been able to check out as many books as she liked.) They gave out lollipops to kids at the front desk. Aditi was so fond of the candy she signed her name on her library card with lollipops for the letter “I”.

We watched puppet shows and sang songs and listened to stories in storytime. We looked forward to summer reading each year. Once I read so many books that I won a prize, a stuffed Garfield, my favorite cartoon cat.

At that time, each patron could check out seven books for up to two weeks, and I always made sure to max out the limit. I read everything I could get my hands on. I requested out-of-print Oz books that our small library did not have through one of the greatest library services ever: interlibrary loan.