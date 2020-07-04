It's not what you take. but what you leave behind: Tucsonans share coronavirus and wildfire experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help one another. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

TAKING STOCK OF THE ‘PRICELESS’

The order says “Ready, Set, Go.” It’s a 1, 2, 3 list to prepare for a fire or disaster evacuation that is passed through the internet, home-friendly emails, spam. When you look at the fire map and comprehend that the boundary now includes your home, the instructions take on a different message. Wily fire. It can jump the line and transform your home into your former home.

It’s easy to be a spectator and feel for the plants and wildlife or think about how the distant forest fire boundary lines look just like scouts’ campfires with kids roasting s’mores around the dozens of speckled dots along the mountainside.

The notice of “Set” and the funky wavy lines of a map of your neighborhood shocks you into absorbing instructions and realizing that it is possible to lose your dog or forget important things. Ready? Set? The instruction before “Go”? Absolutely not unless a moving van shows up.

There is a five point “P” list to remind you to take prescriptions, pets, personal stuff like credit cards and money, cell phones, chargers and papers. It makes sense. The list advises you what you should take — passport, wedding license (l left it behind it’s a recorded document at the courthouse), pet — I also put the pet pillow into the car.