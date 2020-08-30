Let your salt season, and your light shine

To be light and salt for the world means to live with purpose and passion. Life gallops and moves with both intention and busy blindness, and sometimes we get trampled by its motion.
Jesus at the beginning of his public ministry, after being baptized by John, fasting and being tempted by Satan in the desert, climbs upon a hillside next to the Sea of Galilee and proclaims to a people exhausted, questioning, and at times, nonaffected by life’s twists and turns that “You are the light of the world and the salt of the earth.” Matthew 5:13
He rises and he blows God’s blessed spirit into these “clay souls” and bids them to arise just like in the Book of Genesis — as the poet James Wheldon Johnson said, “And, God bent over the clay, and worked it with his hands, and blew breath into it, until it arose and came to be.”
In today’s Gospel, Jesus uses the images of salt and light to show how we are to bring salvation to the world.
In our rather privatized and individualistic culture, we tend naturally to think of religion as something for ourselves, designed to make our personal lives richer or better. This is partially true, but not entirely.
For faith and its practice can be like salt, light, and/or a city on a hillside that’s meant not for itself, but for others.
By virtue of our baptism into Christ Jesus, we have been called to share the salt and light that we have been given and not to hide it, or allow it to go flat. For these gifts from God are active ingredients that are meant to extract the best favors that lie within us and to wake us up to both receiving God’s life, and sharing that with others. This light and salt is not meant only for ourselves.
As followers of Jesus we are meant to be salt, which effectively preserves and enhances what is best in the society around us. And, effectively heals all that is dysfunctional in the surrounding culture.
We are also called to be light for those around us that helps others to see what is worth seeing. We are called to share the quality and integrity of our lives, to shed God’s light, to illuminate what is beautiful, and reveal what is unhealthy and contrary to God’s light shining. We are also called to work towards greater justice, peace, and charity.
The clear message of our readings today is that without vibrant, healthy, balanced, and loving Christians, the world is a much darker place. Will we hide our destiny and call to be God’s light and salt for the world? Or will we let in the favor and shine? Let’s be courageous and let it shine. Amen.
