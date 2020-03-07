Life lessons courtesy of Tucson traffic

Tucson traffic may be rife with snail-paced motorists, random construction and the endless series of traffic lights you’re sure are triggered to turn red the moment you come within 35 feet of any intersection. But it’s also packed with tons of life lessons just begging to be learned.
And no, those lessons are not how to get angry, complain or creatively combine 22 swear words in a single sentence. Many of us already have those practices down pat. We can instead take the opportunity to embark on one of the biggest life lessons of all: how to remain serene under any circumstance.
I began learning this lesson during years of meditation in New York City, where I was able to capture peace and serenity in the midst of wailing sirens, screaming neighbors and jackhammers right outside my bedroom window. I finally got to the point where I was able to close my eyes and meditate in the middle of a crowded, overheated (and often smelly) rush-hour subway train.
Now, I’m not suggesting that you meditate with your eyes closed while driving through Tucson (although it may seem that’s what many other drivers are doing). You can instead try a kind of eyes-open mindful meditation that actually makes you more aware of everything around you.
Observe the beauty of your surroundings. You got the mountains. The sky. The really cool rocks. Even the car next to you that’s a snazzy metallic blue can bring a bit of tranquility to your commute.
Once you get the art of observation down, go to the next level. Try observing without judgment. Instead of automatically launching into a hissy fit about the car in front of you going 12 mph, simply observe the car. Acknowledge its slowness. Accept its pace. Detach yourself from the outcome. You’re no longer a harried commuter rushing to work. You’re a tranquil traveler accepting whatever is.
I know. It’s tough.
But it also makes Tucson traffic a shade less harrowing. And if it doesn’t work after repeated attempts, you can always move on to Plan B or Plan C.
Plan B involves making up stories as to why the person in front of you is driving like they’re dead. Plan C is learning to zip around slowpoke cars without scuffing up bumpers – and then observing the slowpokes far behind you, still traveling slowly, in your dust. One of these techniques is sure to work, and you can consider your lessons learned.
Tucsonan Ryn Gargulinski is a writer, artist, Reiki master and dog lover who helps people get their dazzle back. Contact her at ryngargulinski@hotmail.com.