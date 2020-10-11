 Skip to main content
Love and care for people and for our home

Tom Cahalane

Sunday, Oct. 4, was the annual feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. His unique charism, spirit and love for the poor and God’s creation, gives him a universal appeal transcending so many boundaries.

His simplicity, humility and lifestyle continue to make him a transparent example of God’s unconditional love.

Pope Francis, the first pope taking the name of the poor man from Assisi, lives and proclaims his namesake’s message — love and care for people on the margins and for our common home, planet Earth. Last weekend, Pope Francis visited Assisi to again urgently re-articulate God’s call to all of us to love and serve the poor in our global village and to heed and respond to the devastating effects of man-made climate change.

During his visit, Pope Francis signed his new encyclical letter. In it Pope Francis envisions renewed “hope” from universal love, open to “every man and woman.”

“I invite everyone to renewed hope” Pope Francis wrote in his new encyclical letter, “Fratelli Tutti”, addressed to his “brothers and sisters, all” in this “wounded world” brought to its knees by the coronavirus pandemic and other crises, including poverty, racism and violence.

Francis suggests ways we can build a more just, peaceful world, one in which we recognize each other as brothers and sisters of one human family.

Pope Francis, in his groundbreaking document published five years ago, “Laudato Si’, On Our Care for Our Common Home,” makes a call for global action as well as an appeal for deeper conversion. Pope Francis makes the following appeal: “Each of us have a personal responsibility to care for creation and have respect for life in all its forms and never pollute or destroy it.”

Very recently, Pope Francis has warned humanity that it is faced with a crucial choice: “On the one hand, it is imperative to find the cure for a small but terrible virus, which is bringing the whole world to its knees. On the other hand, we must cure a great virus, that of social injustice, inequality of opportunity, marginalization and the lack of protection for the weakest. We must cure selfish contempt for the care of the environment, of creation, of our common home.”

Thankfully, there are various initiatives being developed in care for creation and they are being promoted locally, statewide, nationally and in every part of the world at this time.

Recently, I noted the following after the experience of my early morning walk:

The sun rises as a bloodied host over the chalice of our common home. Smoke from wildfires blanket and cloud the sky. There is a message loud and clear from on high. Our common home is deeply wounded and dying.

As citizens of this global village we have awesome power. Power to reverence, cherish and renew this wondrous gift of God’s creation. Power to misuse and abuse creation, rendering our common home uninhabitable. Will we recklessly destroy it, or shall we arise beyond selfishness and greed?

Meet the Pastor Emeritus

Tom Cahalane served as pastor for the 3,000-family parish of Our Mother of Sorrows, 1800 S. Kolb Road, from 1981 to 2019. He was ordained a priest in his native Ireland in 1963 and has served all his 57 ministry years in the Diocese of Tucson.

Please share your spiritual thoughts

We would like to include your sermon or scriptures of encouragement. If you are minister at a local church from any denomination, please share your thoughts for print (500 words or less, short bio and head shot): sbbrown@tucson.com or call 520-807-8466.

