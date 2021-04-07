Making garden microclimates work for you

What affects your microclimate?

High and low areas : Even very small differences in elevation (a couple of inches) can make a difference to how well your plants do. High areas drain more, and are best for plants that require fast drainage. Low areas tend to collect water. Perhaps more significant, however, is the temperature difference between higher and lower parts of your yard. Cool air sinks and flows naturally into low spots, especially washes, so these are not ideal for plants that are sensitive to frost.

Sunny and shady areas: This may seem obvious, but many gardeners do not pay attention to the sun and shade in their yard over different seasons. If you go out in your yard in December and see a shady spot, consider whether it will still be shady in the summer. Ideally you would observe your yard for a full season and note the sun, shade, wind, and temperature patterns, but few of us have the patience to do this. You can make a good guess by considering your yard’s orientation. The south- and west-facing sides will be sunny in the summer, unless there are tall trees or other structures around to provide shade. Don’t plant any plants that require part-shade in these areas. For plants that like some sun, put them on the east side where they will get morning sun and afternoon shade. The north side is usually the most shaded, but for properties that are precisely north-south oriented it may still get blistering afternoon sun at the height of summer.