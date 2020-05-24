Marilyn Heins: Belated birth of a book announcement

Let my stellar readers be among the first to learn of a new book called “A Traveler’s Guide to Geriatrica” written by Dr. Marilyn Heins and illustrated by David Fitzsimmons. This is a book that the Arizona Daily Star you are holding in your hands (or reading online) made possible.
In 1989, this Tucson newspaper took a chance on a pediatrician who pitched the idea for a column on parenting children and hired me to do just that. I have written well over 1,100 columns and over 1 million words.
Here are the latest updates related to COVID-19 from Tucson and Southern Arizona.
As I myself aged, I began to sneak in columns about what it was like to grow old and the editors liked the idea. So I write about the lifecycle from birth to great-grandparenthood. The book is based on many of these columns.
HOW DID I BECOME A WRITER?
I wrote little poems and stories in childhood. My sister and I wrote and acted in plays like the March sisters in “Little Women.” This was the first grown-up book I read by myself and I still reread it. I also wrote serialized stories for my high school magazine where I learned the meaning of the word deadline.
When I was in college my father suggested I offer the Boston Globe my services as a reporter of college news. I was already a reporter and editor for the college weekly newspaper so it seemed a logical, if unlikely, job to apply for. To my surprise they hired me and paid me a dollar per inch published. I did a bit of research in pediatrics and on women in medicine that led to publication in medical journals. Currently, the writing I do deals with aging.
A LONG GESTATION PERIOD
My book has been gestating for over two years. Yes, at times I feel like an elephant, which has one of the longest mammalian gestation periods. As all mothers know, the last weeks of pregnancy can be a challenge. You long to see and hold the actual, not virtual, baby.
I was pleased to have been tapped by A3D Impressions. The publisher is Rick Wamer, a Tucsonan, who along with designer Donn Poll, a one-time Tucsonan, started their company in 2017. They were great to work with.
“A Traveler’s Guide to Geriatrica” was completely written and edited, the illustrations drawn, and the book design completed last winter. It was originally scheduled to be published in March 2020. I already had a couple of book-signing gigs on the calendar and was working on my presentations. However, the date of publication has been postponed until October because of the rude disruption of everything by COVID-19.
The introduction to the book reads as follows: “I am an immigrant to a new land where many, but not all, of my friends and relatives dwell.
“No passport is needed. There is no border to cross. Sages tell us we live our lives one step at a time. One day, maybe without even realizing it, we step into Geriatrica.
“Do I belong in Geriatrica? Absolutely! My driver’s license affirms my age, my mirror confirms it. However, everything feels strange. Even though I have lived here long enough to speak Medicare, I still feel like an immigrant sometimes.
“Adjustment to any new land is arduous. This book will tell you what I have learned to help make your journey, or the journey of a loved one, easier. Maps included.”
What made a retired pediatrician think she was qualified to write a book on aging? I am neither a geriatrician or a gerontologist. But I am very old — I will be 90 in September — so no one can accuse me of lacking personal experience. I have observed others age and I also have read many books and articles on aging, but to tell the truth, I feel I am better described as an imposter with a great interest in the subject than an expert on aging.
Think of this book as an easy-to-read guide book to Geriatrica, the land where those lucky enough to grow old now live. (I made up the name of the land where we geriatric people abound.) The best feature of this book is that Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons agreed to do the illustrations. His work is guaranteed to make you smile or laugh out loud as I did when I first saw his drawings. Laughter is, without question, good medicine. And the cheapest medicine you can get with no copay.
Seriously, why should you read this book? It is designed not only for us oldies with our elder joints and elder bladders, but also for those who are going to be old one day, as well as the children and grandchildren of aging parents. The book is divided into three parts: “Preparation for Your Journey,” “My Personal Odyssey” and “Information About Your New Land.”
Writing a book is hard work. But let me share with you how much fun I had doing it. Old as I am, it’s still great to learn new things (I write them down quick before they are forgotten). I was always curious but I have retained more of my curiosity than my hair or mobility.
I truly enjoyed asking Google questions in areas new to me and reading the comments of those experts I asked to read and critique my chapters.
Do I advise other dwellers in Geriatrica to write a book? Why not? There could not be a better time to do so. We all have time on our hands these days.
I have been working on-and-off for several years on a little book I will call “Marilyn’s Memorable Moments.”
This is not a memoir, rather just a paragraph or two about interesting moments I remember. It is meant for my family, not the general public, but I mention it because it is fun to write and a lot easier than a chapter book.
You can also do a diary of your life in the time of COVID-19. All you need is a computer, or even just a pen if you have readable handwriting, which I lack.
I end this column with a heartfelt thanks, not only to the Star but also to my readers. I will let you know of future book-signings and look forward to seeing you there.
Stay tuned, but most important, stay healthy.
Dr. Heins is a parent, grandparent, columnist, author and retired pediatrician. She welcomes your questions about people throughout the life cycle, from birth to great-grandparenthood. Contact her at marilynheins@gmail.com.
