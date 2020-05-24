Marilyn Heins: Belated birth of a book announcement

“Adjustment to any new land is arduous. This book will tell you what I have learned to help make your journey, or the journey of a loved one, easier. Maps included.”

What made a retired pediatrician think she was qualified to write a book on aging? I am neither a geriatrician or a gerontologist. But I am very old — I will be 90 in September — so no one can accuse me of lacking personal experience. I have observed others age and I also have read many books and articles on aging, but to tell the truth, I feel I am better described as an imposter with a great interest in the subject than an expert on aging.

Think of this book as an easy-to-read guide book to Geriatrica, the land where those lucky enough to grow old now live. (I made up the name of the land where we geriatric people abound.) The best feature of this book is that Star editorial cartoonist David Fitzsimmons agreed to do the illustrations. His work is guaranteed to make you smile or laugh out loud as I did when I first saw his drawings. Laughter is, without question, good medicine. And the cheapest medicine you can get with no copay.