 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Measuring righteousness by today's standards

Measuring righteousness by today's standards

On Shabbat mornings, a screenful of us live in special Torah time. Last fall we began reading Torah word-by-word from the initial words “In the beginning …” We are traveling slowly, savoring each word, image, implication and literary subtlety. Our journey has brought us to the story of Noah who is described as “ish tzadik, tamim haya b’dorotav” a righteous man, blameless in his generation.

This ambiguous description leads the rabbis to speculate: was Noah a total tzadik — righteous by any standard — or was he only righteous in comparison to the corruption around him? In a more just and honorable generation would he have seemed average rather than outstanding?

Frankly, this debate about Noah has never interested me. Who cares about some other time? Here we are: in this time of history, in this culture, in these specific conflicts of the generation in which we live. It’s enough to be a tzadik where we are, rather than relative to some other time and place.

Noah did fall short, however. His failing was to only save himself, his family, and the animals. Yes, that’s what God asked of him, but he didn’t protest, he didn’t speak up for anyone else. To be a true tzadik we need to look around and see who else we can save from the devastation of hunger, disease, inequality, and all the other “floods” of our generation that pull people down. Then we can be called a “tzadik b’dorotainu” — a righteous person in our generation, right here, right now.

Share your spiritual thoughts



We would like to include your original sermon or scriptures of encouragement. If you are minister at a local church from any denomination, please share your thoughts for print (500 words or less, short bio and head shot): sbbrown@tucson.com or call 520-807-8466.

Helen Cohn

 Submitted

Meet the Rabbi

Rabbi Helen Cohn serves Congregation M'kor Hayim in Tucson. She is also a spiritual director for people of all backgrounds and faith traditions.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Tread+ Treadmill Safety Incident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News