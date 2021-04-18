Measuring righteousness by today's standards

On Shabbat mornings, a screenful of us live in special Torah time. Last fall we began reading Torah word-by-word from the initial words “In the beginning …” We are traveling slowly, savoring each word, image, implication and literary subtlety. Our journey has brought us to the story of Noah who is described as “ish tzadik, tamim haya b’dorotav” a righteous man, blameless in his generation.

This ambiguous description leads the rabbis to speculate: was Noah a total tzadik — righteous by any standard — or was he only righteous in comparison to the corruption around him? In a more just and honorable generation would he have seemed average rather than outstanding?

Frankly, this debate about Noah has never interested me. Who cares about some other time? Here we are: in this time of history, in this culture, in these specific conflicts of the generation in which we live. It’s enough to be a tzadik where we are, rather than relative to some other time and place.